Australia have won the toss and Aaron Finch has elected to bowl first. David Warner starts for the Aussies and will be joined by the pace trio of Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood. Meanwhile, South Africa have their pace duo of Rabada and Nortje

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

