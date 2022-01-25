David Warner and Mitchell Marsh were left out of Australia's squad for the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Cricket Australia announced the squad on Tuesday where they also stated that head coach Justin Langer was given a planned leave ahead of the tour of Pakistan. In Langer's absence, Andrew McDonald would be the head coach for the series.

See Squad:

Our Aussie men's squad to face Sri Lanka in the upcoming Dettol T20 International Series! Andrew McDonald will act as Head Coach for the series while Justin Langer and a number of other core support staff take planned leave in preparation for the Pakistan tour 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/NJP2gdkyY7 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 25, 2022

Check Full Schedule:

Full schedule 🗓 Secure your tickets at https://t.co/yhYqPqsPTL pic.twitter.com/yF5TB8BYWO — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 25, 2022

