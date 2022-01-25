David Warner and Mitchell Marsh were left out of Australia's squad for the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Cricket Australia announced the squad on Tuesday where they also stated that head coach Justin Langer was given a planned leave ahead of the tour of Pakistan. In Langer's absence, Andrew McDonald would be the head coach for the series.

See Squad:

Check Full Schedule:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)