Australia women's team registered their highest total in ODIs against India as they amassed a mammoth 338/7 in the 3rd and final ODI of the series. The massive total was set by Phoebe Litchfield, who scored a spectacular 119 off 125 balls with 16 fours and one six. Captain Alyssa Healy also chipped in with 82 runs but it was a flourish down the order from Ashleigh Gardner (30 off 27), Annabel Sutherland (23 off 21), Georgia Wareham (11* off 8) and Alana King (26* off 14) that took Australia to a commanding total at the Wankhede Stadium on January 2. For India, Shreyanka Patil turned out to be the best bowler with figures of 3/57. The earlier highest total Australia managed against India was 328/7 in 2018. Two Wickets in Two Balls! Shreyanka Patil Dismisses Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath off Consecutive Deliveries During IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2023–24 (Watch Video).

Australia Women Post 338/7 Against India Women

Another brilliant finish from Alana King who smacks 26 off 14 to power us to a huge total after Phoebe Litchfield's stunning hundred! Scorecard: https://t.co/Wh2aQRIKdu #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/gKGMz49hD1 — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) January 2, 2024

Australia Post Their Highest Total Against India in Women's ODIs

The Aussies finish with 338/7. This is Australia's highest total against India in women's ODIs. It beats their previous best of 328/7 which they scored in Vadodara in 2018. Look at the Aussie side then. Photo: @vsoneji24 /18 March, 2018#INDvAUS @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/tEhCWfDFiD — Lavanya 🎙️🎥👩🏻‍💻 (@lav_narayanan) January 2, 2024

