Axar Patel has been really off the blocks in his short Test career till now. Although he mostly shined with the bat against Australia and rarely provided any impact with the ball, yet by dismissing Travis Head during the 3rd Innings on Day 5 of the 4th and final Test match, he became the fastest Indian bowler in terms of balls bowled to reach the milestone of 50 Test wickets. He achieved the milestone by bowling only 2205 deliveries. His debut series against England was explosive and gave him a big head start.

Axar Patel Becomes Fastest Indian Bowler to Take 50 Test Wickets

Milestone 🚨 - Congratulations @akshar2026 who is now the fastest Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in terms of balls bowled (2205). Travis Head is his 50th Test victim.#INDvAUS #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/yAwGwVYmbo — BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2023

