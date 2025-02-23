India national cricket team spinner Axar Patel castled Pakistan national cricket team captain Mohammad Rizwan's stump with a stunning delivery during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. The wicket incident happened during the second ball of the 34th over. Axar Patel bowled a flighted delivery on the stumps. Mohammad Rizwan stepped out and yorked himself while attempting to play a big shot. The ball missed the bat and rattled the stumps. The Pakistan captain departed after playing a gritty knock of 46 runs off 77 balls, including three fours. 'Hindi Commentary Mei Mahadev vs Allah Debate Chal Raha Hai' Fans Claim Commentators Discussing Religions During IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Axar Patel Gets the Big Fish!

AXAR PATEL GETS THE BREAKTHROUGH! 🔥 Rizwan couldn't make most of the lifeline in the previous over! 🤐#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #INDvPAK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 & Sports 18-1! 📺📱 Start Watching FREE on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/mNtPKFcyxa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)