The clash of the rivals between India and Pakistan always creates a heated atmosphere and it was no different when they took on each other in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group stage encounter. It seemed like some of that heat rubbed off the Hindi commentary panel as well when fans claimed that some of them engaged in a debate on Allah vs Mahadev after broadcaster showed the footage of Mohammad Rizwan with Tasbeeh in hand. Fans were shocked and took to social media to react on the conversation in the commentary panel. Mohammad Rizwan Spotted With Tasbeeh (Prayer Beads) in Dressing Room During India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (See Pics).

Sarfaraz : "Riwaz allah ka jap kar rahe hain" Aakash Chopra : "Rohit Mahamrityunjay kar rahe hain" Raina: "Virat Mahadev Bhakt hain and Abhi Mahashivratri bhi hain" We got Mahadev vs Allah in commentary 😭 #INDvsPAK — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) February 23, 2025

Commentry me Allah Vs Mahadev debate start kar di inhone to 😭😭#INDvsPAK — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) February 23, 2025

Sarfaraz : "Riwaz allah ka jap kar rahe hain" Suresh Raina & Aakash Chopra : "Rohit Mahamrityunjay kar rahe hain" "Virat Mahadev Bhakt hain" "Abhi Mahashivratri bhi hain" Inka alag Ind vs Pak chal raha commentary mein. — Prof. 6Feet (@profsixfeet) February 23, 2025

Sarfaraz : "Riwaz allah ka jap kar rahe hain" Aakash Chopra : "Rohit Mahamrityunjay kar rahe hain" Raina: "Virat Mahadev Bhakt hain and Abhi Mahashivratri bhi hain" We got Mahadev vs Allah in commentary 😭 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/exeTmElzyY — Gyan Prakash Ojha (@gyanprakashoj) February 23, 2025

