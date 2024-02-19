Babar Azam became the first player in the history of the Pakistan Super League to complete 3000 runs. The former Pakistan captain achieved this milestone when Peshawar Zalmi took on Quetta Gladiators in their first match of PSL 2024. The right-hander, regarded as one of the top batsmen in modern-day cricket, now has 3,003 runs to his name following a half-century against Quetta Gladiators and sits right on top of this list with Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman (2381 runs) and Karachi Kings' Shoaib Malik (2135 runs) behind him. Mohammed Rizwan, who captains Multan Sultans is fourth with 2007 runs to his name. Fans React With Funny Memes As PSL 2024 Live Broadcast Stops Worldwide Due to Technical Fault During Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match.

Babar Azam Becomes First Batter to Score 3000 Runs in PSL History

