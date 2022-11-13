Adil Rashid gets the big breakthrough as he accounts for Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. A soft dismissal for Babar as gets caught with a googly and plays it straight back to the bowler. Adil Rashid takes a brilliant diving catch to complete the dismissal.

Watch Babar Azam's Dismissal

View this post on Instagram

