Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman Nominated for ICC Player of the Month for April 2021!!

The ICC Men's Player of the Month nominees for April are in 👀 Fakhar Zaman 🇵🇰 302 ODI runs at 100.66, two centuries Babar Azam 🇵🇰 228 ODI runs at 76.00; 305 T20I runs at 43.57 Kushal Bhurtel 🇳🇵 278 T20I runs at 69.50 Vote now: https://t.co/ZYuKhVxbHF 🗳️#ICCPOTM pic.twitter.com/7dyVhwkFOo — ICC (@ICC) May 5, 2021

