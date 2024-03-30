The spidercam once again made it to the news after Liam Livingstone hit it powerfully during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2024 on March 30. Needing 41 runs to win in the last over, Livingstone used all his power to muscle the ball bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq onto the leg side and the ball went straight into the spidercam and landed on the field. The ball was travelling after having been middle by the Englishman, and it looked to be heading towards the fence, but since it hit the spidercam, it was called a dead ball. Punjab Kings went on to lose the game by 21 runs. Fastest Ball in IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Clocks 155.8 KPH During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match.

Ball Hits Spidercam During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match

