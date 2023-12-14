On day 1 of the Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test Match, David Warner went on to complete his 26th Test century and led Australia to a great start in the Test Match. Just after completing his century, Warner went on to give a bizarre judgment to the ball bowled by Pakistan allrounder Salman Ali Agha during the 46th over of the Test Match. David Warner left the ball alone, the ball then went into the hands of the Pakistan wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed. To which the fans are reacting with funny jokes all over social media. David Warner's 'Silence' Celebration Video Goes Viral As He Answers Critics With a Century in First Test Against Pakistan at Perth.

Ball Leave Karne Ka Tarika Thoda Casual Hai

Ball leave krne ka trika thoda casual hai. — Mayank (@cric_monk01) December 14, 2023

When you forget to press S while playing Cricket 07

When you forget to press S while playing Cricket 07 https://t.co/OVaBAH7Mox — Sagar (@Sagar_G9) December 14, 2023

When the controller disconnects in Don Bradman 17

When the controller disconnects in Don Bradman 17 https://t.co/ykXzwuBOQo — #KasiOut (@ChadvumaFan) December 14, 2023

In EA cricket instead of “S”, you’re pressing “Z” by mistake

In EA cricket instead of “S” you’re pressing “Z” by mistake https://t.co/UnH6O4cOIa — Dr baDASs (@dr_7_strange) December 14, 2023

How 2023 passed me by 💀

How 2023 passed me by 💀 https://t.co/PrBpXVPX7Q — S (@NoDarkSarkasm) December 14, 2023

