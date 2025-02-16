The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) unveiled the Bangladesh national cricket team's official jersey for the upcoming high-voltage ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday. The announcement was made by BCB on their social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter). The Bangladesh cricket team are slotted in Group A alongside hosts Pakistan, Team India, and New Zealand. They will begin their campaign against India on February 20 in Dubai. India’s Performance in ICC Champions Trophy: A Look at Past Record of Men in Blue in Mega Event Ahead of CT 2025.

Bangladesh Jersey for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

