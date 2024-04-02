Nicholas Pooran who captained the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad for the clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) was spotted training hard for LSG's next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Nicholas Pooran played an important innings in the match against PBKS as he scored 42 runs in just 21 balls. It will be a third match for LSG this season and currently, they have won one match and lost one game. LSG currently sit in the sixth spot in the points table. IPL 2024: KL Rahul’s Fitness Conundrum in Spotlight for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Clash; Nicholas Pooran Clears Air on Skipper’s Availability.

Watch Video Here

Bats don't lie, ft. Nicholas Pooran 😌🔥 pic.twitter.com/dhdr76kz4l— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 1, 2024

