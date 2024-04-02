Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will make a late decision on KL Rahul's participation in Tuesday's game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rahul came on as an impact replacement in Saturday's home game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), with the LSG management keen on "easing him back" from injury.

A quadriceps injury forced him to miss the final four Tests of a five-match series against England at home earlier this year. Rahul suffered the same injury - against RCB, interestingly - during IPL 2023 and had to undergo surgery followed by extensive rehabilitation.

"We'll see how he goes at training," stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

LSG has one win and one loss in two games, with Rahul scoring 58 (in 44 balls) against Rajasthan Royals and 15 (in nine balls) against Punjab Kings.

"It's always tough when you have to change combinations. Obviously, it's different with KL on the field. But our senior players came together and assisted me in making decisions as well. It's something that happens. Sometimes when your captain isn't available, all the senior players stand up, and try and make up for his absence," Pooran said on how Rahul's absence on the field had affected Lucknow so far in the tournament. Leading up to the IPL 2024 season, there was disagreement among analysts about whether he would bat in the middle order, as he does for the national side. So far, Rahul has started both matches.

"I am not going lose one second's sleep over KL Rahul. He is a beautiful player, he's an outstanding player. There's a reason he's had so much success for India and I'm blessed to have him in our team, not only as an opening batsman or a batsman and wicketkeeper, but also as the captain. He is so calm. He's a wonderful person," Langer had said on his regular captain last week. (ANI)

