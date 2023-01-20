Adelaide Strikers will take on defending champions Perth Scorchers in their next match at the Big Bash League 2022-23. The game will start at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Adelaide Strikers suffered a big defeat against Sydney Sixers in their last match. Meanwhile, the defending champions are coming with a victory against Hobart Hurricanes. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for BBL 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of this match in India. Meanwhile, if you want to enjoy the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app and website. Michael Clarke, Former Australia Captain, Slapped by Girlfriend Jade Yarbrough in Ugly Confrontation Amid Cheating Allegations (Watch Video).

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scrochers On Sony Sports

