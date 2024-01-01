Big Bash League Season 13 is off to a great start. In the 21st match of the tournament, Hobart Hurricanes will be facing Sydney Thunders. The BBL 2023-24 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunders will be played at the Blundstone Arena, Bellerive, Australia. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2023 in India and fans can watch the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunders match on the Star Sports network TV channels. Fans, who want to watch online live streaming of the BBL 2023 matches, will be able to do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at a subscription fee. David Warner Announces Retirement from ODIs As Well Ahead of His Farewell Test in Sydney.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunders

We're ready to get back on track. 🚂 GET TICKETS: https://t.co/ZB324WXXHz 👈 All you need to know before joining us: https://t.co/n9TVIHmeqO First ball 4.00pm AEDT Blundstone Arena WATCH: Fox Cricket and Kayo. Gates open 3.00pm. pic.twitter.com/9oZ24HVQPW — Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) December 31, 2023

