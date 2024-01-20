Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers qualified for the BBL 2023-24 Group stage as the third and fourth respective teams. BBL 2023-24 Eliminator between Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers will take place at Optus Stadium, on January 20, 2024. The match will start at 02:10 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the BBL Season 13 in India, and fans can enjoy Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers live on Star Sports network channels. Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers live streaming is also available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. BBL 2023-24: Glenn Maxwell Set to Step Down as Melbourne Stars Captain.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Live

Two hurdles away from glory! 🏆 Who among Perth Scorchers & Adelaide Strikers will advance through to the Qualifiers & meet Brisbane Heat on Monday, 22nd Jan? 😍 Tune-in to #PSvAS KNOCKOUT game in #BBLonStar Today, 2:10 PM | Star Sports Network#BBL13 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/yprWuz2OH6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 20, 2024

