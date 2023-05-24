Netizens had some hilarious reactions in store after a Royal Challengers Bangalore fan was spotted watching the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 24. The RCB fan was seen seated amongst a sea of Mumbai Indians supporters in the stands and the picture of him watching the match has gone viral. RCB failed to qualify for the playoffs after they lost to Gujarat Titans. Had they won that match, RCB would have featured in the Eliminator in place of Mumbai Indians. Chennai Crowd Teases Naveen-ul-Haq With 'Kohli, Kohli' Chants During LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator (Watch Video).

'Begani Shaadi Mein Abdullah Deewana’

Begaani shadi mein abdullah dewana . https://t.co/ZdZD8G5rMU — Sana khan🌻 (@SunnyKh98695461) May 24, 2023

'Bohot Gam'

RCB fan be like- 'aur bhi bhot gham hai mohabbat ke siva'.#LSGvMI https://t.co/Ky88Gzpqc6 — Siddhant Y (@Siddhant_0553) May 24, 2023

'Came to Shout at Gambhir'

Bro probably got tickets thinking RCB would qualify and couldn't resell the irrelevant teams match tckt so he came anyway to shout at gambhir 😔😔😔 https://t.co/u1zNngdk1t — Shane Will⁷ (@shane_oppa) May 24, 2023

He Found Some Support!

'Lone Wolf'

'Came to Tease Naveen-ul-Haq With Virat Kohli Chants'

Banda bass Kohli Kohli karne aaya hai Naveen ke ball pe 😎 https://t.co/QJygFO6t8l — Dyno 🕶 (@dyno_tweet) May 24, 2023

