Much like it has been at other venues, the crowd present at the MA Chidambaram Stadium teased Naveen-ul-Haq with 'Kohli, Kohli' chants during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Eliminator. The LSG bowler was fielding near the boundary when fans shouted Virat Kohli's name. Naveen gestured to the crowd after the chants were made at him. Naveen-ul-Haq's Celebration After Dismissing Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green During LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator Goes Viral (Watch Videos).

Watch Chennai Crowd Tease Naveen-ul-Haq With 'Kohli' Chants

Naveen ul Haq Teased with Kohli Kohli chants in today's match. 😂🔥#MIvsLSG pic.twitter.com/xmGh7qnhUx — Cricpedia. (@_Cricpedia) May 24, 2023

