Ben Cutting and Sohail Tanvir were seen exchanging middle finger gestures during Peshawar Zalmi's match against Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League. Cutting reportedly showed Tanvir middle fingers after hitting him for four sixes. Tanvir obliged by showing him middle fingers when Cutting was dismissed.

See some pics here:

Middle finger war. First: 2018 in CPL Second: 2022 in PSL I think both of them will be fined for breaking game's code of conduct.#QGvPZ#psl72022 pic.twitter.com/9ebZh72z9i — Farisha Khan (@farisha_khan20) February 15, 2022

Started in CPL and Keep going in PSL. The story of Middle finger #QGvPZ pic.twitter.com/d5Mjc5cvLP — Brown Munda (@HamzaShaikhSays) February 15, 2022

