Ben Stoke has been an outlier in terms of fielding efforts, taking extremely difficult catches with minimal efforts and in a very athletic manner. He has fielded at the slips, the close-ins and in the outfield too. This time, he takes another catch at short extra cover and completes his 100th Test catch. This time he dismisses Australian batter Alex Carey during the Ashes 2023 5th Test at the oval. Stuart Broad Becomes First England Cricketer to Scalp 150 Wickets in Ashes, Achieves Feat By Dismissing Usman Khawaja During ENG vs AUS 5th Test 2023.

Ben Stokes Completes 100th Catch In Test Cricket

