Stuart Broad is having a memorable Ashes 2023 having scalped 19 wickets till now in the series and leading the charts. He trapped Usman Khawaja in front of the wickets in the first innings of the Ashes 2023 5th Test and became the holder of a unique record of becoming the first English cricketer to take 150 wickets in Ashes. He is the third cricket overall to achieve this unique feat. Joe Root Catch Video: Watch the England Cricketer Grab One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Marnus Labuschagne During Day 2 of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 5th Test.

Stuart Broad Becomes First England Cricketer to Scalp 150 Wickets in Ashes

150 - With the dismissal of Usman Khawaja, @StuartBroad8 has now taken 150 wickets in the #Ashes, becoming the first @englandcricket bowler and the third bowler overall to do so in tournament history (@ShaneWarne - 195, @glennmcgrath11 - 157). Illustrious.#ENGvAUS #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/2JI2KHrPSI — OptaJim (@OptaJim) July 28, 2023

