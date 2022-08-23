A documentary on England Test skipper Ben Stokes titled, ‘Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes’ is set to release worldwide on Amazon Prime Video Sport on Friday, August 26. The documentary will showcase the life and career of the veteran all-rounder. It also focuses on the cricketer’s battle with mental health. Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes will feature on-screen to discuss the highs and lows of the cricketer along with a couple of interviews.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)