Harbour Diamonds will want to continue their winning run as they take on Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers in the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 on Wednesday, June 18. The Harbour Diamonds vs Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers match is set to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it starts at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bengal Pro T20 2025 League and fans can watch the Harbour Diamonds vs Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers live telecast on Star Sports 3 TV channel. Fans, especially those who are on the lookout for an online viewing option, can also watch the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website at the cost of a match/tour pass. All About Anaya Bangar, Who Has Called for Dialogue on Inclusion of Transgender Women in Women’s Cricket.

Harbour Diamonds vs Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming

📊 Mid-season madness! The race to the top is heating up, and it’s too close to call! #BengalProT20League #MensStandings #GameOn pic.twitter.com/h2idZOM4wR — Bengal Pro T20 League (@bengalprot20) June 17, 2025

