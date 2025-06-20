Sobisco Smashers Malda are battling against Adamas Howrah Warriors in the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 on Friday, June 20. The Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Adamas Howrah Warriors match is organized to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, beginning at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 and fans can watch the Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Adamas Howrah Warriors live telecast on Star Sports 3 TV channel. Fans looking for an online viewing option can also watch the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy: Told Pataudi Family, Will Do Everything To Keep His Legacy Alive, Says Sachin Tendulkar Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series 2025.

Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming Details

Stream the future of Bengal cricket — LIVE & EXCLUSIVE only on FanCode! No cable. No limits. Just pure T20 action.#BengalProT20 #Cricket #T20 #FanCode pic.twitter.com/5UAu2kFcdm — Bengal Pro T20 League (@bengalprot20) May 26, 2025

