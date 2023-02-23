Beth Mooney scored a classy fifty and Ashleigh Gardner along with Meg Lanning powered Australia to 172/4 in their 20 overs in this ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal against India. The left-hander started off well with Alyssa Healy and later, played some quality shots to score a half-century. Australia's innings saw a quality finish from skipper Meg Lanning and Ashleigh Gardner. While Garnder scored 31 off just 18 balls, Lanning stayed undefeated till the end, hitting 49 from 34 deliveries. India also had a poor day on the field with the fielders dropping catches and conceding easy runs. India vs Australia Live Score Updates of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal.

IND-W vs AUS-W Innings Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)