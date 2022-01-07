Ben Stokes survived a dismissal despite the ball hitting stumps during Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England in Sydney. The ball, bowled by Cameron Green, did hit the stumps but the dismissal was not complete since the bails had not been dislodged.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)