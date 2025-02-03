A hilarious incident happened during the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2025 season match between Falcon Risers Hyderabad and KVN Bangalore Strikers. The incident occurred during the sixth over of the Falcon Risers Hyderabad innings. KVN Bangalore Strikers bowler Ashiq Ali Shamsu bowled a back-of-length delivery towards Falcon batter Vishwajit Thakur. The batter hit towards the deep mid-wicket region, where the fielder jumped over the boundary ropes to save the boundary. After returning the throw, the fielder tried to hit the stumps but conceded an overthrow, and the ball went for four. Talking about the match Falcon Risers won the game by six runs. ISPL 2025: Rules, Format, Teams, Live Streaming, Telecast and Other Details You Need to Know About Indian Street Premier League Season 2.

Hilarious Incident!

