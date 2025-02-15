Majhi Mumbai will face Srinagar Ke Veer in the ISPL (Indian Street Premier League) 2025 final on Saturday, February 15. The Majhi Mumbai vs Srinagar Ke Veer match will be played at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane and it starts at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of ISPL 2025 and fans can watch the Majhi Mumbai vs Srinagar Ke Veer live telecast will be available on the Star Sports First TV channel. Fans also have an online viewing option and they can watch Majhi Mumbai vs Srinagar Ke Veer live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. Bizarre! Fielder Concedes Four Overthrows After Teammate's Magnificent Effort to Save Boundary During Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs KVN Bangalore Strikers ISPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Majhi Mumbai vs Srinagar Ke Veer

