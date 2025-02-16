Akshay Kumar attended the finale of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2025 at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, Thane on Saturday (February 15). The Bollywood superstar, who is the owner of the Srinagar Ke Veer cricket team, attended the electrifying finale fixture with his daughter Nitara. Several videos of the father-daughter duo have surfaced online, with fans adoring their bond and calling the 11-year-old Twinkle Khanna's mini version. Nitara, who is not often spotted in public, received cute reactions from netizens who adored her while comparing her to her mom, Twinkle Khanna. A user wrote, "Mini Twinkle," while another commented, "Twinkle ki little star." ISPL 2025 Winner: Amitabh Bachchan’s Majhi Mumbai Triumphs Over Akshay Kumar’s Srinagar Ke Veer To Lift the Trophy!.

Akshay Kumar Attends ISPL 2025 Finale With Daughter Nitara

Netizens Compare Nitara to Her Mom Twinkle Khanna

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

