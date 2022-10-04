Believe it or not! West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer was dropped from West Indies' squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after he misses his re-scheduled flight. Cricket West Indies (CWI) have now named Shamarh Brooks as Hetmyer's replacement in the squad.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Brooks to replace Hetmyer in the WI Squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Read More⬇️ https://t.co/vdHNczj3f1 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)