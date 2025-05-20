Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer has faced much criticism in the IPL 2025 as they have failed to finish a few games together from positions where they could have won. Jurel and Hetmyer's poor performance has been one of the reasons RR ended up having a poor season. Although they finally fired in the last match of the season where they finished the game with 17 balls to spare and helped RR defeat CSK. Fans were surprised and took to social media to share funny memes. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Touches the Feet of MS Dhoni, Seeks His Blessings After CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer Finished Match

Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer finished match for RR#CSKvRR Rahul Dravid be like : pic.twitter.com/pmyk1TJoJX — Jeet (@JeetN25) May 20, 2025

Finally Jurel and Hetmyer

Finally Jurel and Hetmyer finished the match pic.twitter.com/tzhe35riNh — Jisha (@ownkingdomqueen) May 20, 2025

Jurel and Hetmyer

Oops

We let Hetmyer and Jurel finish a game this season and that too with a great strike rate 🙏🏼😭😭🤣😂#IPL2025 #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/rZe4AYTait — Daneees (@CaseLameness) May 20, 2025

No Way

No way we let Jurel and Hetmyer finish the game. pic.twitter.com/k0OLjtLwjU — Cristiano (@reiner_jr96) May 20, 2025

Legendary

Legendary Jurel-Hetmyer duo on the field while chasing 🥶#CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/elTlB72jsa — King in the North (@18inMyVeins) May 20, 2025

Amazing!

Jurel and Hetmyer chased it down and won it for RR pic.twitter.com/j2p2lTAPXM — BOB (@tushartweets38) May 20, 2025

