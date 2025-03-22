Former cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Jhulan Goswami along with ICC chairman Jay Shah ring the iconic Eden Gardens bell ahead of the thrilling opening match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Sunday, March 22. Cricket Association of Bengal president Snehasish Ganguly was also presented along with them. Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan Dance to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' During IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Ahead of KKR vs RCB Match (Watch Video).

Memorable Moment for Sourav Ganguly, Jhulan Goswami and Jay Shah

𝐈𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐈: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭’𝐬 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥 🔔 ICC Chair Mr. Jay Shah, former Indian greats Jhulan Goswami and Sourav Ganguly ring the bell at the iconic Eden Gardens to get #TATAIPL 18 underway!#KKRvRCB | @JayShah | @SGanguly99 |… pic.twitter.com/l4pQ5x7J1I — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2025

