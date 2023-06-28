Josh Tongue is having a dream Ashes debut! After getting through the defences of Usman Khawaja, he bowled a peach of a delivery that had David Warner castled. And not just that, the England right-arm fast bowler also broke the top of the leg stump in the process. This happened in the second session of the first day's play. Warner had batted well for his 66 but was completely outplayed by Tongue on this occasion. Just Stop Oil Protestors Interrupt Play on Day 1 of Ashes 2023 Second Test, Jonny Bairstow Picks Up Pitch Invader and Carries Him off the Field (Watch Videos).

Watch Josh Tongue Dismiss David Warner, Here

