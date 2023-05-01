There are few who don't like to predict the scores of the top players before a game. And seldom do people get it right. A fan got his prediction about Rohit Sharma's score not just right but absolutely accurate as the Mumbai Indians captain celebrated his 36th birthday. Rohit was dismissed early in the second innings when a ball from Sandeep Sharma appeared to click the bails on its way through to the wicketkeeper. Rohit was dismissed for a five-ball three. And this fan, with the username '@Und1sput3d_" had predicted this exact score to come from Rohit on his 36th birthday! He shared this tweet at 10:40 am and Rohit Sharma's side were in action at 7:30 pm IST. He might have arrived at his prediction based on Rohit's past performances on his birthday in the IPL. In the last two matches, Rohit had scores of 1(5) and 2 (5). His crazily accurate prediction left the internet stunned! Was Rohit Sharma Out or Not Out? Mumbai Indians Fans Feel Sanju Samson’s Gloves Hit the Bail During MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

