During the first ball of the 17th over, Lucknow Super Giants batsman Nicholas Pooran hit a bull's eye from long on to run out Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Mayank Dagar for a duck. While playing against Yash Thakur, Mahipal Lomror miss timed the ball, which went up in the air and landed in front of Pooran. There was a connection between Dagar and Lomror due to which at last, the Caribbean batter hit a direct hit towards the striker's end and ran out Dagar. Mayank Dagar wasn't able to return to the crease as he slipped in the middle of the pitch. Mayank Yadav Wins Man of the Match Award in RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Match

Nicholas Pooran Hits a Bull's Eye

