Cameron Green has gone against all odds and has completed his second Test century during the 1st Test between Australia and New Zealand. Green came in to bat at number four and went on to play superb innings under pressure. This has helped Australia to get to a respectable total. Australia started fine but then the wickets fell in quick succession. As the first day of play ended Australia are at 279 runs at the loss of nine wickets. Cameron Green is still at the crease. Neil Wagner Spotted Fielding During NZ vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Despite Having Announced Retirement From International Cricket (Watch Video).

Cameron Green Completes His Second Test Century

