In a recent video shared on social media, it can be seen that England batsman Joe Root got dismissed trying to hit his signature reverse scoop. Joe Root was dismissed by the Netherlands fast bowler Paul van Meekeren in the 40th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. England and the Netherlands both are out of the semi-final race but will be looking to make their way to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The top eight teams from ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will advance to ICC Champions Trophy 2025. England is at the 10th spot in the points table whereas the Netherlands stands at the ninth spot. 'Just Like A Wow' Mohammed Shami Hits Back At Former Pakistani Cricketer Hasan Raza On Allegations of ICC Giving Different Ball to India During CWC 2023 (See Instagram Story)

Watch the Dismissal Video of Joe Root Here

Bizarre dismissal of Joe Root..😂😂 pic.twitter.com/afmQrez0k2 — Shawstopper (@shawstopper_100) November 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)