Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik smashed 19 runs in the 16th over of the first innings in the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match to Akash Madhwal. Karthik hit four fours in the over towards the third man region and nearly played the same shot on every ball. Karthik disturbed the line and the length of the batsman and never really allowed him to settle down. Virat Kohli Performs Avesh Khan’s Helmet Throwing Celebration During His Century in RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Unseen Video Goes Viral

Dinesh Karthik Smashes Akash Madhwal for 19 Runs in an Over

