Chennai Super Kings defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by just eight runs in a high-scoring thriller in IPL 2023 on Monday, April 17. Chasing 227 to win, RCB lost Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror very early on but Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell staged a stunning fightback. RCB came close as Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed also had cameos to their names. In the end, the target was eight runs too many as CSK registered their third win of the season. Tushar Deshpande was the best bowler for CSK, with figures of 3/45. 'Unlucky' Fans React to Virat Kohli's Bizarre Dismissal During RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

CSK beat RCB by Eight Runs

