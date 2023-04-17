Virat Kohli was the point of attention after he suffered a bizarre dismissal during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2023 on Monday, April 17. The RCB star tried to play an aggressive shot, but the ball trickled off his pads and hit the stumps, knocking down one bail during the first over of the run chase, bowled by Akash Singh. While the young bowler was elated to have dismissed Kohli, fans on social media stated that it was an unlucky dismissal. On any other day, the ball could have gone anywhere or even not struck down a bail, but this time, it was not to be. 'We Want Dhoni' Chants Echo Throughout M Chinnaswamy Stadium As Fans Show Love for MS Dhoni During RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Watch the Video of His Dismissal Here

This dismissal. Virat Kohli Is the most unlucky Cricketer. pic.twitter.com/1s0CkIldv9 — Sayam Ahmad (@sayam_ahmad_) April 17, 2023

'Unlucky'

How unlucky dismissal of Virat Kohli can be 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CGqx8b0GhJ — ` (@KudosKohli) April 17, 2023

'Unlucky Dismissal'

Unlucky dismissal for Virat Kohli! pic.twitter.com/B9bJAtRd4S — Cricket With Laresh (@Lareshhere) April 17, 2023

Indeed!

Unlucky man …this was a very unlucky dismissal #ViratKohli𓃵 — Avya S (@AvyaS1) April 17, 2023

All the Emotions

Virat Kohli is emotions, Virat Kohli is heartbeat. On one hand, Akash Singh showed aggression when he took King Kohli wicket and on other hand, Anushka Sharma feels sad when Virat Kohli got out. What a moment was this. Simply amazing. #ViratKohli𓃵 #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/QopxaoPGir — Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) April 17, 2023

'Impact' Made

Oh boy that’s such an unlucky way to get out ! Impact player of CSK Akash Singh Gets The Danger Man Virat Kohli#CSKvRCB #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/vFLGxtJiXs — Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) April 17, 2023

