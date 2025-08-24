Cheteshwar Pujara has formally announced his retirement from international cricket today, on August 24, 2025. The former India national cricket team top-order batter Virender Sehwag has wished Pujara "for a memorable second innings." Virender Sehwag has stated on his X post that "grit , determination, and hardwork" shown by Cheteshwar Pujara "was inspiring", and the player can be very proud of that. He has congratulated Pujara for a fabulous Test career. Cheteshwar Pujara, Indian cricket's Test team legend has played 103 Tests, scoring 7195 runs, which includes 19 hundreds and 35 fifties. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Fans React After Team India Test Stalwart Announces Retirement From All Forms of Indian Cricket.

Virender Sehwag on Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement

Congratulations on a fabulous test career @cheteshwar1 . Your grit ,determination and hardwork was inspiring and you can be very proud of what you have achieved. Best wishes for a memorable second innings. pic.twitter.com/xtQZPnGo2W — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2025

