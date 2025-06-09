The Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 has turned out to be exciting already and the action would now shift to the seventh match which will be played between Bastar Bisons and Bilaspur Bulls on Monday, June 9. The Bastar Bisons vs Bilaspur Bulls match is set to played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 in India and fans can watch the Bastar Bisons vs Bilaspur Bulls live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans might be on the lookout for an online viewing option and they can watch Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Bengal Pro T20 League 2025: Siliguri Strikers Successfully Conduct Trials, Uncover Fresh Talent.

Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 on Sony Sports Network

It’s raining sporting blockbusters this June 🌧️🤩 Get ready for cricket, tennis, football and more, all on the Sony Sports Network.#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/X4aeJCSxvF — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 1, 2025

