Chinelle Henry smashed the joint-fastest fifty in the history of the Women's Premier League, achieving the feat off just 18 deliveries. The West Indies women's national cricket team star has lit up the WPL ever since her debut for UP Warriorz in their last match against Delhi Capitals and produced a masterclass in big-hitting. The right-hander matched the record set by Sophia Dunkley, who, playing for Gujarat Giants, had scored a half-century off just 18 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2023. Chinelle Henry scored 62 runs off just 23 deliveries, hitting two fours and eight sixes and she finished with a jaw-dropping strike rate of 269.57. ICC Chairman Jay Shah Reveals GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Opener to be the Highest Watched League Stage Game in Women's Premier League History, Also Confirms Boost in TV and Digital Viewership.

Chinelle Henry Smashes Joint-Fastest Fifty in WPL History

𝙁𝙡𝙖𝙞𝙧 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙚 💥 Maiden #TATAWPL FIFTY for Chinelle Henry and it has come in a super quick time 🫡 She also equals the fastest fifty record in the tournament 👏#DCvUPW | @UPWarriorz pic.twitter.com/aSSGat7X9K — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 22, 2025

