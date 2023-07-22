Andre Russell came up with a heartwarming gesture when he met a young fan who was left injured from one of his sixes that he hit during the Major League Cricket 2023 match between Los Angeles Knight Riders and Washington Freedom. Russell was in some mood for big-hitting as he struck six sixes en route to his 37-ball 70. One of those hits hit the young fan on his head and Russell later checked on the young fan and signed some merchandise for him. The injury, fortunately, was not serious. What a Beauty! Sunil Narine Bowls a Peach of Delivery to Dismiss Matthew Short During MLC 2023 Match Between LAKR and WAF (Watch Video).

Andre Russell Checks on Injured Fan

Dre Russ made sure to check on the kid who took a blow to his head from one of his sixes in Morrisville 💜 We’re glad the impact wasn’t too bad, and the li’l champ left with a smile and some mementos for a lifetime.#LAKR #LosAngeles #WeAreLAKR #MLC23 #AndreRussell @Russell12A… pic.twitter.com/EtLO5z2avx — Los Angeles Knight Riders (@LA_KnightRiders) July 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)