Over the years, we have seen bowlers bowling outstanding deliveries to dismiss the batsman and one such instance was seen during the MLC 2023 match between Los Angeles Knight Riders and Washington Freedom. In the last ball of the 12th over, Sunil Narine bowled an outstanding delivery that totally beat the batsman, Matthew Short, who tried to play a defensive shot in an attempt to block the ball but in his process of playing the shot he totally missed it as the ball slipped past the bat to eventually crash onto the stumps.

Sunil Narine Bowls a Peach of Delivery to Dismiss Matthew Short

Only a BEAUTY 😍like this could get Matthew Short out today! WHAT A BALL by Sunil Narine!👏 pic.twitter.com/VZdnhvCd8i — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 21, 2023

