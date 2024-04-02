After impressing in the LSG vs PBKS game, Mayank Yadav have impacted the game straightaway after coming on to the attack in the RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He started by dismissing Glenn Maxwell but had the jaws of the audience dropped when he cleaned up Cameron Green by beating him in pace. The ball pitched full and jagged back a little shattering Green's stumps. Fans loved it and made the video viral. Devdutt Padikkal Direct Hit Video: Watch Lucknow Super Giants Cricketer Strike Bulls-Eye to Dismiss Faf du Plessis During RCB vs LSG IPL 2024.

Mayank Yadav Shatters Cameron Green's Stumps With Raw Pace

𝙎𝙃𝙀𝙀𝙍 𝙋𝘼𝘾𝙀! 🔥🔥 Mayank Yadav with an absolute ripper to dismiss Cameron Green 👏 Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE#TATAIPL | #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/sMDrfmlZim — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2024

