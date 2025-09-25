Once again the Pakistan fielders produce a clumsy piece of fielding during the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. This time, they end up missing Saif Hassan's run out, despite it being an easy opportunity. Towhid Hridoy cuts a ball to the backward point region, Saim Ayub stops it and throws to the non-striker's end but by that time Saif Hassan is on the opposite side of the pitch. Despite so much time in hand, no Pakistan cricketer could reach the non-striker's end and the player backing the throw up also ended up miscuing the throw. Saif made his ground back by that time. Taskin Ahmed Becomes Third Bangladesh Player To Take 100 Wickets in T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat by Dismissing Sahibzada Farhan During PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

Pakistan Fielders Miss Saif Hassan's Easy Chance of Run Out

Taskin Ahmed says not again ❌ Mohammad Nawaz was sent back after a quickfire 25. Watch #PAKvBAN LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/ppb3bOMbMV — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 25, 2025

