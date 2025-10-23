Adam Zampa shined with the ball in hand as Australia defeated India by two wickets in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series and ensured series victory. He took four wickets and it helped Australia restrict India for 244/9. Zampa, despite being a wrist spinner, did well while India kept Kuldeep Yadav out of the playing XI. This move enraged Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who took to social media to react on it. While pointing out how India not picking Kuldeep Yadav was a trick missed and it was shown by Adam Zampa, he mistakenly uses Xavier Bartlett's name instead of Zampa. Fans were confused initially seeing the comparison between a fast bowler and a spinner, but soon realised it was a confusion of Tharoor's end and took to social media to react on it, often with memes and jokes. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Doppleganger Found! Fans Spot Eerie Similarity Between Liverpool U-19 Footballer Joshua Sonni-Lambie and Star Indian Opener.

'What Did You Haave For Drinks Last Night?'

Oops

Fan Clarifies Confusion 

Another Fan Points Out Shashi Tharoor's Confusion With Xavier Doherty

'Even Kuldeep Will Be Confused'

'This Tweet Is A Bit of A Mystery'

Funny One

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Shashi Tharoor). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)