Adam Zampa shined with the ball in hand as Australia defeated India by two wickets in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series and ensured series victory. He took four wickets and it helped Australia restrict India for 244/9. Zampa, despite being a wrist spinner, did well while India kept Kuldeep Yadav out of the playing XI. This move enraged Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who took to social media to react on it. While pointing out how India not picking Kuldeep Yadav was a trick missed and it was shown by Adam Zampa, he mistakenly uses Xavier Bartlett's name instead of Zampa. Fans were confused initially seeing the comparison between a fast bowler and a spinner, but soon realised it was a confusion of Tharoor's end and took to social media to react on it, often with memes and jokes. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Doppleganger Found! Fans Spot Eerie Similarity Between Liverpool U-19 Footballer Joshua Sonni-Lambie and Star Indian Opener.

'What Did You Haave For Drinks Last Night?'

Xavier barlett is a fast bowler Kuldeep is a chinaman What did you have for drinks last night Shashi the hangover seems to have kicked in. — Rohit Mundra (@RohitMu91645791) October 23, 2025

Oops

Fan Clarifies Confusion

It seems our dear compatriot has fallen victim to a most amusing case of cricketing conflation, having inadvertently mistaken Xavier Doherty, the guileful spinner of bygone days, for Xavier Bartlett, the vigorous purveyor of pace. https://t.co/YDGHhPiS1c pic.twitter.com/ao4P3sDzdt — Shrii (@4thUmpire_) October 23, 2025

Another Fan Points Out Shashi Tharoor's Confusion With Xavier Doherty

Xavier Bartlett is a medium pacer. Xavier Doherty is the spinner. https://t.co/H9OIWEhB7R — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) October 23, 2025

'Even Kuldeep Will Be Confused'

Even Kuldeep will be confused reading this. https://t.co/11yQPro2J1 — Sparsh Telang (@_cricketsparsh) October 23, 2025

'This Tweet Is A Bit of A Mystery'

This tweet is a bit of a mystery. Is he suggesting that Kuldeep should replace Kohli? Or is he confusing Xavier Bartlett with Xavier Doherty? Or in typical Shashi fashion, if he finds out that Bartlett is a fast bowler, will he cover it up by saying, “When it seams, it spins”? https://t.co/2Gh3ImFhvw — Raghava (@belongs2raghu) October 23, 2025

Funny One

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Shashi Tharoor). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)