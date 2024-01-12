Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins Terms Reports of Offering Babar Azam To Play in Sheffield Shield and BBL As Fake News

Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins flagged news regarding Babar Azam being invited to play in Sheffield Shield and BBL as 'fake.' The report which circulated on social media, read that the former Pakistan captain was contacted by Cricket Victoria and was offered to feature in the Sheffield Shield and also in the BBL for either one of Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars. It also added that the right-hander was to take the call based on Pakistan's schedule from 2024-25. Cummins reposted the post on 'X' formerly Twitter and wrote, "Fake News." Babar Azam Becomes Fourth Batsman To Surpass 3500 Runs in T20Is, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024.

