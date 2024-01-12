Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins Terms Reports of Offering Babar Azam To Play in Sheffield Shield and BBL As Fake News

There were reports doing the round that the former Pakistan captain was offered an opportunity to play in Australia's Sheffield Shield and also the Big Bash League, by Cricket Victoria. But the CEO of Cricket Victoria has quashed all such reports.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 12, 2024 04:16 PM IST

Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins flagged news regarding Babar Azam being invited to play in Sheffield Shield and BBL as 'fake.' The report which circulated on social media, read that the former Pakistan captain was contacted by Cricket Victoria and was offered to feature in the Sheffield Shield and also in the BBL for either one of Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars. It also added that the right-hander was to take the call based on Pakistan's schedule from 2024-25. Cummins reposted the post on 'X' formerly Twitter and wrote, "Fake News." Babar Azam Becomes Fourth Batsman T

    See Post:

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Babar Azam BBL BBL 2023-24 Big Bash League Big Bash League 2023-24 Cricket Victoria Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins Sheffield Shield
